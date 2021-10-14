Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting people from immersing idols after Durga Puja at public places, including Yamuna river in order to curb water pollution. As per the order, idol immersion at public places can attract a fine of Rs 50,000

Delhi Pollution Control Committee has disallowed idol immersion in any public places including Yamuna river, for Durga Pooja etc; Visuals from ITO and Wazirabad ghats pic.twitter.com/JV2BxDy8Mm — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

