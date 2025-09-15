A 15-year-old girl was swept away in the Yamuna River while taking a selfie at Balai Ghat in Agra’s Pidhora police station area on Sunday, September 14. She slipped on the slippery bank and was pulled under by the strong current, leaving local divers unable to rescue her. Family members, who rushed to the scene, broke down in tears and demanded that PAC and NDRF teams be deployed. A video of the incident soon surfaced on social media, drawing attention. Police confirmed they received information about the accident and immediately began a search operation with divers. Efforts are ongoing to trace the missing teenager. Delhi: Man, Minor Nephew Drown in Yamuna River Near Wazirabad.

Girl Swept Away in Yamuna While Taking Selfie in UP

UP: आगरा में 15 साल की किशोरी सेल्फी लेते वक्त पैर फिसलने से यमुना नदी में गिर पड़ी। नदी का तेज बहाव होने से वह बह गई। नदी का पानी इतना उफान पर था कि स्थानीय गोताखोर हाथ खड़े कर दिए। बचाव संभव नहीं हो सका। परिजनों ने पीएसी और एनडीआरएफ के गोताखोरों की मांग की। pic.twitter.com/6l7Nk8cxYK — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanjournalist) September 15, 2025

Police Launch Rescue After Girl Swept Away in Yamuna

बलाई घाट यमुना पुल पर बालिका द्वारा सेल्फी लेने के दौरान नदी में गिरने की सूचना पर, थाना पिढौंरा पुलिस तत्काल मौके पर पहुँची और गोताखोरों की सहायता से बालिका को खोजने हेतु रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) September 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Police Commissionerate Agra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)