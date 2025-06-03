In a tragic incident, six teenage girls drowned while bathing in the Yamuna River in the Sikandra area today, June 3. The girls had reportedly entered the river for a bath when the strong current swept them away, triggering panic among local residents, who promptly alerted authorities. Police and emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the bodies were later recovered and sent for post-mortem. Video from the scene has surfaced on social media, showing the grief-stricken villagers and rescue operations. Agra Road Rage Video: BJP Leader’s Car Breaks Signal, Crashes Into 4-Wheeler Near TDI Mall; His Associates Thrash Driver (Watch Video).

6 Girls Drown in Yamuna in Agra

Agra, Uttar Pradesh: Six teenage girls drowned and died while bathing in the Yamuna River in Sikandra, Agra. The incident caused panic in the village. Police and officials quickly responded, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. pic.twitter.com/mEHu51pHgh — IANS (@ians_india) June 3, 2025

