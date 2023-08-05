Several parts of Delhi and adjoining Noida woke up to light rainfall on Saturday morning, bringing respite from the heat. Overjoyed netizens took to Twitter, now X, to share rainfall videos. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in parts of Delhi on Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius. Delhi Rains Today: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of National Capital, Netizens Share Photos and Videos As #DelhiRains Trends on Twitter.

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city; visuals from Vasant Vihar area pic.twitter.com/Oaz91ZDQGr — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital. (Visuals from RK Puram area) pic.twitter.com/c1Fn1Ta3T7 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

