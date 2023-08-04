Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital today evening, August 4. Soon after heavy rainfall hit Delhi and its adjoining areas, netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of Delhi Rains. "Non stop heavy rain," said one user while a second user said that it was raning for at least an hour now. "It looks like it is not going to stop any time soon," the user added. A third user, "Intense rain at Safdarjung". Don't believe us, have a look. Delhi Rains: Yamuna River Flows Below Danger Mark, Water Level Recedes to 205.32 Meters.

Visuals From RK Puram

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of the national capital. (Visuals from RK Puram) pic.twitter.com/Jld8fv6Thm — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

#DelhiRains

I Think It Is Raining Here at Least an Hour Now

I think it is raining here at least an hour now and it looks like it is not going to stop any time soon.#DelhiRains #Rains pic.twitter.com/D61FsbXC0p — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) August 4, 2023

Intense Rain at Safdarjung

South Delhi

Intense rains likely in some parts of Central and South Delhi. #DelhiRains https://t.co/8okEK6ScLz pic.twitter.com/XRFm1hdryH — Kabeer (@Kabeer732005) August 4, 2023

