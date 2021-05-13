Delhi Reports 10,400 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Positivity Rate in The National Capital Down to 14% :

Delhi has reported 10,400 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has gone down to 14%: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/6WDl6u3nxX — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

