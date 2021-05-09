Delhi Reports 13,336 New COVID-19 Cases, 14,738 Recoveries & 273 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Delhi reports 13,336 new #COVID19 cases, 273 deaths and 14,738 recoveries in the last 24 hours Total cases: 13,23,567 Death toll: 19,344 Total recoveries: 12,17,991 Active cases: 86,232 pic.twitter.com/EWJ79GTBBM — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

