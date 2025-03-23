A tragic incident unfolded in Hauz Khas, Delhi, as a 17-year-old boy and girl were discovered hanging from a tree in Deer Park on Saturday. The shocking sight was first noticed by a security guard, who immediately alerted the authorities. Upon receiving the report, police arrived at the scene with a crime team to conduct an investigation. The bodies were subsequently sent to the mortuary for further examination. Officials have yet to determine whether the incident was a case of suicide or if foul play was involved. Delhi Shocker: Woman Strangled to Death, Dumped in Najafgarh Drain in Dwarka; 2 Arrested.

17-Year-Old Boy and Girl Found Hanging from Tree in Deer Park

Deer Park, Delhi: A 17-year-old boy and girl were found hanging from a tree in Deer Park, Hauz Khas, Delhi, today. A security guard reported the incident. The crime team investigated, and the bodies were sent to the mortuary. Further investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/agFezu2kCn — IANS (@ians_india) March 23, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

