The Delhi Police on Sunday evening recovered a woman's dead body from a bag inside a room in Shahadra's Vishwas Nagar. According to the police, a PCR call was received in the evening about a suspicious bag in the room. "A PCR call was received about a suspicious bag in a room in Vishwas Nagar. Upon receiving the call, the police along with the forensic team reached the spot. The spot was forensically examined and upon opening the bag the strangulated body of a woman (23) was recovered. A case under appropriate sections is being registered. Further investigation is underway," Delhi Police said. Delhi Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Manufacturing Factory in Mangolpuri Area.

Woman's Body Found In Bag

Delhi | A PCR call was received about a suspicious bag in a room in Vishwas Nagar. Upon receiving the call, the police along with the forensic team reached the spot. The spot was forensically examined and upon opening the bag the strangulated body of a woman (23) was recovered. A… — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)