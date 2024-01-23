As a precaution, police personnel were stationed outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Monday, January 22, according to authorities, following the internet release of a video showing two or three students raising slogans like "Strike for Babri." In a viral video, some people at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia tried to protest on the University campus on the evening of Monday. After getting the information, the administration removed all of them. No action was initiated because the protest happened inside the campus, and no official complaint was given to the police, according to the Delhi Police. The University is further looking into the matter. Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia University to Remain Closed for Half-Day on January 22 for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Protest Take Place on Pran Pratishtha Day at Jamia Millia Islamia

There were 2-3 students who raised slogans and showed placards yesterday. When we got the knowledge, the students were removed from the place. The University is further looking into the matter: Jamia Millia Islamia University Official — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

