Former Tripura BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha on Tuesday joined the Congress in Delhi in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Barman and Saha had quit the saffron party and also resigned from their MLA posts of the Tripura Assembly.

Tweet By ANI:

Delhi: Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha joined Congress today. They had quit BJP and resigned from their MLA posts of Tripura Assembly yesterday. pic.twitter.com/UzinBZ8d90 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

