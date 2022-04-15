In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 36-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on April 15. The victim approached the Punjabi Bagh police station to lodge a complaint. As per the reports, the accused were arrested within the hours of the crime.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Three arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 36-year-old woman. FIR registered at Punjab Bagh Police Station. Probe on: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

