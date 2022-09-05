The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will block the roads from Shastri park to Khajuri pusta for a time period of at least 3 months, the Delhi traffic police informed on Twitter. Commuters have been requested to use the Signature bridge instead of Pusta road.

Traffic Advisory

Traffic Advisory खजूरी चौक से शास्त्री पार्क तक खजूरी पुस्ता में NHAI द्वारा निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है| इस कारण यातायात एक लेन (दोनों C/W) में प्रभावित है| यह निर्माण कार्य अगले 3 महीने तक चलेगा| अतः यात्रियो से अनुरोध है कि पुस्ता रोड का प्रयोग न करके सिग्नेचर ब्रिज का प्रयोग करे| — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 5, 2022

