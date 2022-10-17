On Sunday evening, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and arrangements in the national capital. The traffic police said that necessary traffic arrangements have been made in view of "PM Kisan Samman Sammelan" which will be held today and tomorrow, October 17 and 18th at Mela Ground, IARI PUSA. "Please follow the instructions given below to avoid any inconvenience," the police said in its tweet.

Necessary Traffic Arrangements Have Been Made

Traffic Advisory In view of the “PM Kisan Samman Sammelan” on 17th and 18th October, 2022 at Mela Ground, IARI PUSA necessary traffic arrangements have been made. Please follow the instructions given below to avoid any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/gdT3tXP3VR — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)