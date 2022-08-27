The Delhi Traffic police on Saturday took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions in the city. As per the post, the stretch between Roundabout GPO and Roundabout Patel Chowk road will remain closed for approximately 7 days starting today, August 27 due to ongoing road repair and maintenance work. "Commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned roads for their convenience," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Check Tweet:

