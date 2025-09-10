Today, September 10, the Kerala High Court refused to lift its earlier interim order suspending toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll plaza along NH-544 until the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) complies with directions for road repairs. The division bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Harisankar V Menon had previously ordered the constitution of an Interim Traffic Management Committee comprising the District Collector, District Police Superintendent, and the Regional Transport Officer to monitor traffic conditions in the area. Today, Arjun Pandian, District Collector of Thrissur, appeared before the bench and submitted that several issues persist and that instructions have been given to the NHAI to address the same. ‘Sex in Brothel Amounts to Inducing Prostitution’: Kerala High Court Says Sex Worker Is Not a Product and ‘Customer’ Tag Cannot Apply.

Kerala HC Refuses to Lift Interim Order Suspending Toll Collection at Paliyekkara Toll Plaza

The Kerala High Court on Sept 10 refused to lift its earlier interim order suspending toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll plaza along NH-544 until the National Highways Authority of India complies with directions for road repairs. The Court refused to lift its interim order… pic.twitter.com/t1Tbaur4md — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)