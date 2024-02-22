According to the Delhi Police, a 39-year-old man who runs a vegetable store has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Anand Parbat region. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted her for the first time in 2021. The victim narrated the ordeal to her parents now. Case registered under section 376 IPC & 06 POCSO Act, Delhi Police said. Delhi Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl After Sedating Her With Cold Drink in Gurugram, Threatens and Blackmails Victim; Arrested.

Man Sexually Assaults 14-Year-Old Girl in Anand Parbat, Held

Anand Parbat, Delhi | A 39-year-old man who runs a vegetable store has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. He allegedly sexually assaulted her for the first time in 2021. The victim narrated the ordeal to her parents now. Case registered under section 376… — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

