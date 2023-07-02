In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man named Salman. Police officials said that the complainant knew the accused as both of them worked in a toy factory. The incident is said to have taken place on June 29, when the accused Salman took the minor girl to his brother's home in Gurugram. Over there, he gave her a cold drink, after which she fainted and woke up with no clothes on her body. In her complaint, the girl also said that the accused threatened her to not disclose the incident to anyone. She claimed that the accused did this with her 2-3 times and blackmailed her. Speaking on the incident, DCP Outer Harender Singh said, "Case registered on July 1 u/s of IPC Rape &POCSO Act at PS Mundka. Statement of victim recorded before Magistrate u/s 164 CrPC. Accused has been arrested & sent to judicial custody." Delhi HC Says Penetration Proof Enough to Establish Rape, Absence of Semen Does Not Falsify Victim’s Claims, Awards 20-Year Jail Term to 2 Men for Raping Foreign National.

Man Rapes Minor Girl in Gurugram

