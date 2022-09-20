Delhi Commission for Women Chief, Swati Maliwal, has summoned Twitter India Policy Head and Delhi Police over tweets depicting child pornography and rape videos of women and children over the social media platform Twitter. The Commission has also issued summons to Delhi Police seeking an FIR in the matter and has recommended that the children and women visible in the child pornographic and rape videos be identified and assisted.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Videos of child pornography were shared on Twitter & were sold for Rs 20. Twitter is yet to delete them & report it further. We've summoned head of Twitter India & have sought report. We've also summoned Delhi Police & have sought immediate action: DCW chief Swati Maliwal pic.twitter.com/qMKX982Qv7 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

