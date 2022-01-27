The Delhi government on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops. However, the delhi government decided to continue night curfew. The decison was taked after meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Meanwhile, the decsion regarding opening of schools in the union territory will be taken up in the next Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting. Only 200 guests are allowed in weddings in the national capital. Bars, restaurants, cinema halls and government offices are allowed to operate with only 50 percent capacity.

Tweet By ANI:

Delhi | Weekend curfew,odd-even for shops to go. Night curfew to continue.Schools' opening to be taken up in next DDMA meet.Weddings to be held with max 200 people or 50% capacity. 50% capacity for bars, restaurants&cinema halls. Govt offices to operate with 50% capacity: Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

