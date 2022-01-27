The Delhi government on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops. However, the delhi government decided to continue night curfew. The decison was taked after meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Meanwhile, the decsion regarding opening of schools in the union territory will be taken up in the next Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting. Only 200 guests are allowed in weddings in the national capital. Bars, restaurants, cinema halls and government offices are allowed to operate with only 50 percent capacity.

