Recently, the Jharkhand High Court said that desertion as a ground for divorce cannot be established merely through physical separation unless it is proven that the separating spouse intended to permanently sever the marital relationship. The high court observed while upholding the Family Court's decision denying divorce to a man. The state's top court further said that desertion requires both the fact of separation and the intention to end cohabitation for good. The Jharkhand High Court found that the husband in the case failed to discharge this legal burden. The court also clarified that not every instance of separation amounts to desertion. 'A Few Taunts Here and There Is a Part of Everyday Life', Says Supreme Court While Quashing Section 498A IPC Case Against Woman's Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law.

Not Every Instance of Separation Amounts to Desertion, Says High Court

Desertion Requires Intent, Not Just Separation: Jharkhand High Court Rejects Husband's Divorce Appealhttps://t.co/yP6SSxLVfO — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 3, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)