On Tuesday, Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi shared a heartwarming video from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the video, party leaders and workers can be seen singing and dancing as they took a two day break to rejuvenate before entering Madhya Pradesh. The video also shows Congress leader Digvijaya Singh dancing and having a gala time with the party's workers. Meanwhile, Gurjar leader Vijay Singh Bainsla has threatened to oppose Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan unless his demand of making Sachin Pilot the chief minister is accepted besides resolution of other pending issues of his community. Rahul Gandhi Interrupted by Translator During His Speech in Poll-Bound Gujarat, Watch Video To Know What Happened Next.

Bharat Jodo Yatra To Enter MP

Some happy, singing & dancing faces from the #BharatJodoYatra as the Yatris took a two day break to rejuvenate before entering Madhya Pradesh! @digvijaya_28 ji is all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pjwtbzorqj — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) November 21, 2022

