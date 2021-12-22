Former Samajwadi Party MP and wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Dimple Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet she informed that she is fully vaccinated; however, she is in self-isolation.

See Tweet:

मैंने कोविड टेस्ट कराया जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव है। मैं पूरी तरह से वैक्सिनेटेड हूं और कोई भी लक्षण अभी दिखाई नहीं दे रहे है। अपनी और दूसरों की सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से मैंने खुद को अलग कर लिया है। हाल फिलहाल मुझसे मिलने वाले सभी लोगों से अनुरोध है कि वे अपना टेस्ट जल्द कराएं। — Dimple Yadav (@dimpleyadav) December 22, 2021

