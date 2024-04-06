Former minister and Congress leader Dinesh Agarwal resigned from Congress on Saturday, April 6. In a letter to the party, he said he was resigning from the party's primary membership and requested that the party accept his resignation. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi are Among Congress’ 40 Star Campaigners for Uttarakhand To Wow Voters.

Dinesh Agarwal Leaves Congress

Former minister and Congress leader Dinesh Agarwal resigned from Congress. pic.twitter.com/XZxdvM6zOU — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

