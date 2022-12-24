In a disturbing incident, a girl was brutally thrashed and kicked by her boyfriend in full public view in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. Reportedly, the youth got angry after the girl demanded he marries her. In the video, the youth can be seen slapping and punching the girl. Later, when the girl falls on the ground, the youth starts kicking her brutally - four times on her face. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and the person, who shot the video, has been arrested. Viral Video: Man Thrashes Woman Brutally With Bamboo Stick in UP’s Fatehpur.

Video Contains Graphic Violence. Viewer Discretion Advised:

