Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, in a video appeal, reiterated the Bombay High Court's directive permitting the bursting of firecrackers for three hours during Diwali 2023 in Mumbai. The court ordered the creation of guidelines for firecrackers, suggesting a permissible time window of 7 pm to 10 pm to limit their impact on air quality. Chahal on Thursday said the corporation had set a target to ensure that the city’s AQI does not fall below the ‘moderate’ category in the coming days. Mumbai Air Pollution: Bombay High Court Allows Bursting of Firecrackers for Three Hours During Diwali Festival in View of Poor AQI.

Diwali 2023 in Mumbai:

In a video appeal BMC Chief IS Chahal emphasized the ongoing efforts to curb air pollution in the city. Chahal referenced the High Court's directive to restrict firecrackers between 7 pm and 10 pm, urging residents to minimize their use as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/rZTsvGqINh — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 10, 2023

