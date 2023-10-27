A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, where a car ruthlessly ran over a sleeping stray dog twice in Rajendra Nagar. The distressing footage captures the car not only running over the dog but also reversing and dragging the animal. The distressing footage has since gone viral, sparking widespread outrage. Despite the presence of onlookers, no immediate assistance was provided to the injured animal. Authorities have registered a case in response to the incident Animal Cruelty in Ghaziabad: Stray Dog Tied to Bike, Dragged For 2 Km; Accused Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Dog Crushed by Car in Ghaziabad

Car Crushes Helpless Dog

गाजियाबाद : राजेंद्र नगर में कुत्ते को कार ने कुचला घटना का सीसीटीवी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कार सवार ने एक बार नही बल्कि 2 बार कुत्ते पर चढ़ाई कार पी.एफ.ए प्रेसिडेंट गाजियाबाद ने बयान किया जारी हमारी टीम इस मामले में FIR दर्ज करने में जुटी लोगों का कुत्तों के प्रति इस तरह का… pic.twitter.com/mR43M0P8fQ — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) October 26, 2023

Car Runs Over Dog

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)