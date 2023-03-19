In a shocking incident of animal cruelty reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, a stray dog was tied to a bike and dragged for over 2 kilometres by a man. The accused has been arrested after the shocking video went viral on internet. The accused Islam has been booked by cops under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The shocking video shows the accused dragging the stray dog after tying it to his bike on a busy road in broad daylight. Instagram Reels Craze Takes Another Life, Youth Falls To Death While Making Video on Suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur (Disturbing Footage).

Animal Cruelty in Ghaziabad (Disturbing Visuals)

