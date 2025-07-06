A bizarre protest from West Bengal’s Bankura district has gone viral again, showing a man barking like a dog at a government officer’s vehicle. The man, identified as Srikant Kumar Dutta, resorted to the unique protest after his name was wrongly printed as "Kutta" (dog) instead of "Dutta" on his ration card. Frustrated by repeated failed attempts to correct the error through official channels, he chose this unusual method to demand attention. The incident originally occurred in 2022 but resurfaced after being reshared by the Instagram handle @tv1indialive. In the clip, Dutta is seen holding the faulty document and barking until the officer takes notice. Reportedly, the officer immediately reviewed the issue and ordered a correction. Stunt Gone Wrong: Man Hangs From Train Door, Loses Balance and Gets Dragged Under Moving Train at Station in India; Video Goes Viral.

Man Barks at Officer Over Ration Card Error

Man barks at officer who wrongly printed his name from Dutta to Kutta#viral #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/IaWNwJGrv6 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 4, 2025

'Dutta to Kutta': Man Protests by Barking

Infuriated after ration card mentioned surname as 'kutta' instead of 'Dutta', the man continued to bark at officer. #Viralvideo pic.twitter.com/zs5ov87jsR — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) November 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)