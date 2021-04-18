Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, Chairman of the Medanta Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine, Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Taking Two Doses of Vaccine, Says 'Expectedly Symptoms Are Mild':

Got COVID 9 months ago, received the 2nd vaccine dose a month ago. Now am COVID positive again! Not unexpectedly, my symptoms are quite mild (vaccines work). Will continue to see patients online. And spread awareness. Stay safe. Stay home. — Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin (@ArvinderSoin) April 18, 2021

