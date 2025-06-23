On the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to the founder of the BJP's predecessor, the Jana Sangh. Taking to X on June 23, PM Modi said, "Tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his martyrdom day. He displayed incomparable courage and effort to keep the integrity of the country intact. His invaluable contribution to nation building will always be remembered with reverence." Known for opposing the Quit India movement, Mookerjee later became India’s first Minister for Industry and Supply. 'Her Life, Leadership Inspire Crores': PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to President Droupadi Murmu.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी को उनके बलिदान दिवस पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। उन्होंने देश की अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण रखने के लिए अतुलनीय साहस और पुरुषार्थ का परिचय दिया। राष्ट्र निर्माण में उनका अमूल्य योगदान हमेशा श्रद्धापूर्वक याद किया जाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2025

