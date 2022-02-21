Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E Ltd has said that its coronavirus vaccine Corbevax, also India's third homegrown vaccine, has received an emergency use approval in India From DCGI for use in children aged 12 to 18 years.

See Tweet:

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) grants final approval to Biological E's #COVID19 vaccine Corbevax, for children between 12-18 years of age. pic.twitter.com/2hBJpM3p40 — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 21, 2022

