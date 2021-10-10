Shivraj Ramdas, a drug peddler, detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs on cruise case, was produced before court on Sunday. The peddler, who has alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant who is an accused in the case, has been sent to NCB custody till tomorrow. Shivraj Ramdas was arrested from Santacruz area in Mumbai on October 8. Ramdas is accused of supplying drugs to Arbaaz Merchant.

