In a tweet this morning, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar confirmed a conversation with US Secretary Marco Rubio, where he reaffirmed India’s consistent approach to global issues. Dr. Jaishankar stated, “India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so,” reflecting India’s diplomatic stance, especially amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. As tensions rise in the region, India’s commitment to a calm and strategic response continues to be a cornerstone of its foreign policy, underscored in the ongoing exchanges with key global partners like the United States. 'If This Escalates Further, Nobody Wins': UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy After Speaking With EAM S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister.

S. Jaishankar Reaffirms India’s Measured Approach in Conversation With US Secretary Marco Rubio

Had a conversation with US @SecRubio this morning. India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

