An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Islands today, July 29. The National Centre for Seismology said that the quake struck at around 12:53 am. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. As per various news reports, the quake occurred around 126 km southeast (SE) of Port Blair. The National Center for Seismology also said that the quake had a depth of 69 knm and occured at 10.75 latitude and 93.47 longitude. Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 5.3 Hits Southeast of Campbell Bay.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman Islands today at around 12:53 am: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/a6bW1kYs83 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)