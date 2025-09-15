An earthquake hit Afghanistan today, September 15. According to the National Center for Seismology (NSE), an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan at 20:12:17 Indian Standard Time (IST). "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 15/09/2025 20:12:17 IST, Lat: 34.45 N, Long: 70.45 E, Depth: 18 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 on Richter Scale Strikes Asian Country.
Earthquake Hits Afghanistan
EQ of M: 4.3, On: 15/09/2025 20:12:17 IST, Lat: 34.45 N, Long: 70.45 E, Depth: 18 Km, Location: Afghanistan.
@DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 15, 2025
