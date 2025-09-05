An earthquake struck Afghanistan today, September 2. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Afghanistan at 10.26 PM on Thursday. It is reported that the earthquake tremors were felt in Pakistan and several parts of India, including Delhi, NCR and Jammu and Kashmir. One user took to X (formerly Twitter and asked, "Earthquake in Delhi?" while a second user shared a video showing earthquake tremors being felt in the Delhi-NCR region. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Another 5.3-Magnitude Quake Strikes 134 Km East of Kabul After Hundreds Die in Recent Earthquakes.

Earthquake Hits Afghanistan

Earthquake Tremors Felt in India and Pakistan

#Earthquake : An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Afghanistan again, with tremors felt in Pakistan, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and the NCR region. — Bishwajeet Maurya (@bishwamaurya_) September 4, 2025

Earthquake in Delhi? Asks X User

Video Shows Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

