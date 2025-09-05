An earthquake hit Afghanistan today, September 5. According to the National Center for Seismology (NSE), an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Afghanistan at around 10:55 PM. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. The development comes as Afghanistan continued to reel under earthquakes as another tremor of magnitude 4.9 struck the nation in the early hours of Friday, September 5. Sharing the details on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 05/09/2025 03:16:43 IST, Lat: 34.57 N, Long: 70.42 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Afghanistan." This came after two earthquakes of magnitudes 5.8 and 4.1 struck the region in the late hours of Thursday, September 4. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir After 5.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Afghanistan (Watch Video).

Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

