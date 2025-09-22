Barren Island, the country's only active volcano located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands got activated recently. A video of the Barren Island erupting has also gone viral on social media. According to news agency PTI, minor volcanic eruptions were witnessed not once but twice in a span of eight days at the Barren Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is worth noting that Barren Island holds the distinction of being India’s only active volcano. As per the report, the volcano erupted on September 13 and 20; however, the eruptions were minor in nature. Andaman and Nicobar Islands Cuisine: From Squid Fry to Grilled Lobster, Famous Dishes From This Tropical Paradise Is Every Seafood Lover's Dream.

India's Only Active Volcano 'Barren Island' Gets Activated, Video Surfaces

-#India’s only Active volcano 'Barren Island,' Andaman & Nicobar got activated on 20 Sep'25 -Video by #IndianNavy warship on patrol pic.twitter.com/RJmMArzrJq — Insightful Geopolitics (@InsightGL) September 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)