A video of nurses protecting newborn babies during the earthquake jolted Assam is going viral on social media. The video captures the medical professionals rushing to stop the cribs from rolling away in a hospital in Assam's Nagaon during the 5.9 magnitude earthquake. In the video, two nurses are seen trying to hold the tiny cribs in one place during the violent shaking. Earlier today, a massive 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Guwahati, sending shockwaves as far as Bhutan and the northern parts of West Bengal. The earthquake took place at 4:41 PM, with the epicentre said to be in the Udalgiri district, at a depth of 5 km. This follows a 3.5-magnitude quake that struck Assam's Sonitpur on September 2. Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 5.9 Hits Near Guwahati; Tremors Felt in Bangladesh, Nepal, and China.

Nurses Cling to Newborn Babies in Nagaon During 5.9 Assam Earthquake

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Vistaar News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

