An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Ladakh today, December 2. The tremors were felt in the region at 8:25 am. "An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh at around 8:25 am today," the National Center for Seismology posted on X, formerly Twitter. More details are awaited. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi, Other Parts of North India After Quake of Magnitude 5.6 Hits Nepal.

Earthquake in Ladakh

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh at around 8:25 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/BsUVwkC5qG — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

