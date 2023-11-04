Mumbai, November 4: A powerful earthquake with a significant magnitude of 6.4 rocked Nepal on Friday, November 3, for the third time in less than a month. The strong aftershocks of the earthquake were reported throughout northern India, including the Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Meanwhile, seismologist have warned that people should stay vigilant and ready, since the central belt of Nepal has been classified as a "actively energy releasing sector".

Experts Warns of Major Earthquake

According to a report by India Today, several geologists have warned that a major earthquake is expected to occur in the Himalayan region "anytime", as the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates are colliding as they march north. People should stay vigilant and ready since the central belt of Nepal has been classified as an "actively energy releasing sector," a seismologist told. Nepal Earthquake Death Toll: 128 People Killed After Powerful Quake Jolts Jajarkot, Kathmandu and Other Districts (See Pics).

The epicentre of Friday's earthquake was in the Doti district in Nepal. Six persons lost their lives after a 6.3-magnitude quake rocked the neighbourhood in November 2022, as per seismologist Ajay Paul, formerly of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology. He said that the area was also affected by the sequence of earthquakes that rocked Nepal on October 3. Paul stated that they are located in Nepal's central belt, but somewhat to the west. Earthquake in Delhi Today: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in North India Including Delhi-NCR (Watch Videos).

Cause Behind the Concerns

About 40–50 million years ago, the Indian Plate pushed north from the Indian Ocean to collide with the Eurasian Plate, forming the Himalayas. Scientists claim that as the Indian plate continues to move northward, pressure beneath the Himalayas is increasing and causing conflict with the Eurasian plate. Experts predict that one or more large earthquakes with a Richter Scale rating of more than eight would likely alleviate the strain on the Himalayas. However, it is impossible to pinpoint with any degree of accuracy when precisely a large earthquake of this nature will strike.

