Easter or Resurrection Sunday is a Christian festival and cultural holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus. On the occasion of Easter 2022, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and other politicians across India took to Twitter on Sunday to wish people.

President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Greetings:

Easter greetings to everyone! An occasion to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter inspires us to follow the path of forgiveness, sacrifice and love. May the teachings of Christ inspire all to work together for the betterment of entire humanity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 17, 2022

'May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society', Says PM Narendra Modi:

Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2022

Rahul Gandhi:

My best wishes & greetings to everyone on the joyous occasion of Easter. May the teachings of Jesus Christ further the spirit of harmony, love & compassion in our society. pic.twitter.com/c7wkwghGWm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 17, 2022

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, Tweets:

May the message of Easter inspire us on our journey to a prosperous and peaceful tomorrow. Christ's love and sacrifice will give impetus to our struggles to end injustice and inequality. Let this day be full of joy, hope and peace. Heartfelt Easter wishes to all.#HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/lA9uH4uxrr — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 17, 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Tweeted:

Wishing you all a very Happy Easter. May hope, love, peace and joy always touch the lives of each of our families, our neighborhoods, our cities, our country and our world. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 17, 2022

