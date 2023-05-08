The ED has seized three properties of Zavareh Soli Poonawala at Ceejay House in Mumbai worth Rs. 41.64 crores to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for allegedly misusing the LRH-Liberalised Remittance Scheme to buy four apartments in London by investing the money in a company in BVI. The name of the accused appeared in Panama Paper. ED Raids BYJU’s Office: No FEMA Violations Found So Far After Enforcement Directorate Searches at BYJU’S Premises in Bengaluru.

ED Seizes Property Worth Rs 41.64 Crores of Zavareh Soli Poonawala:

ED ने LRH-Liberalised Remittance Scheme का ग़लत इस्तेमाल कर पैसों को BVI में कंपनी में निवेश कर लंदन में चार अपार्टमेंट लेने के आरोप में Zavareh Soli Poonawala की मुंबई के Ceejay House में ₹41.64 करोड़ की तीन संपत्ति FEMA में ज़ब्त की है। आरोपी का नाम #PanamaPaper में आया था। — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) May 8, 2023

