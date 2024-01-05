A team of Enforcement Directorate was reportedly attacked on Friday, January 5 in West Bengal when they went to raid the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan in connection with alleged ration scam. The vehicles of the ED officials were damaged in the attack. As per the latest information, the officials of the Enforcement Directorate team who sustained injuries in the alleged attack were shifted to Kolkata hospital for treatment. The reported incident took place in Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas. ED Team Attacked in West Bengal: Rohingyas Also Involved in Attacking Enforcement Directorate Team, Says BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari (Watch Videos).

ED Officials Who Sustained Injuries Shifted To Kolkata Hospital:

#WATCH | Members of the ED team who received injuries during an attack on their vehicle in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali today, have been shifted to a local hospital in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/88xaXZba2w — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)