On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, politicians across parties took to Twitter to wish citizens on the festival of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri Eid. PM Narendra Modi extended greetings on reetings on Eid-ul-Adha and said, "May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being." Wishing Eid Mubarak, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Hope this day brings happiness and prosperity all across." Congres leader Rahul Gandhi too extended the greetings of the festival.

Check tweets:

Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2022

May everybody be healthy and live in harmony: Rajnath Singh

Greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Hope this day brings happiness and prosperity all across. May everybody be healthy and live in harmony. Eid Mubarak! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 10, 2022

Rahul Gandhi extends greetings

Eid Mubarak! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha usher in the spirit of togetherness and bring peace, prosperity and happiness for all. pic.twitter.com/qYevnKkwxN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2022

Eid Al Adha Mubarak to you and your family

May Allah always guide you and fill your life with light and happiness. Warm wishes on Eid Al Adha Mubarak to you and your family. #EidAlAdha #EidAlAdha2022 pic.twitter.com/UYeZdWHhau — mlaaminpatel (@mlaAminPatel) July 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)