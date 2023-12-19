Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, posters featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have been put up across Patna and Bihar. Notably, the poster featuring Nitish Kumar read, "Agar sach mein jeet chahiye toh fir ek Nischay aur ek Nitish chahiye." A video of the posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has also gone viral on social media. The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a meeting in Delhi today to deliberate on a blueprint for a joint campaign, seat sharing, and redrawing the strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections. INDIA Bloc's Crucial Meet Today; Seat Sharing, Redrawing 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Strategy on Agenda.

Posters Featuring Nitish Kumar Go Viral

#WATCH | Patna: Posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar that read 'Agar sach mein jeet chahiye toh fir ek Nischay aur ek Nitish chahiye', were put up ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mirs1VGQBd — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

