The State Bank of India on Wednesday filed a compliance affidavit in the electoral bonds case, a day after it sent all details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission as directed by the Supreme Court. In the affidavit, the public lender shared details of electoral bonds purchased and redeemed until February 15, 2024. Electoral Bonds Case: SBI Submits Electoral Bonds Details to Election Commission After Supreme Court Order.

SBI Files Compliance Affidavit Before Supreme Court

Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) files an affidavit in the Supreme Court apprising that in compliance of the top court’s order, date of purchase of each Electoral Bond, the name of the purchaser and the denomination of the Electoral Bond purchased has been furnished to the… pic.twitter.com/GjAcgcBIM5 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)