A frightening incident occurred at the Aarattupuzha temple in Kerala on Friday when two elephants engaged in a violent tussle, causing panic among the attendees. The confrontation took place during the Arattupuzha Pooram ritual at Mandarakadavu. A video on social media shows the elephants, beautifully adorned with gold decorations for the religious gathering, suddenly began a tusk-to-tusk fight. One elephant started rotating and then charged at another elephant nearby. The violent altercation led to chaos as the crowd scattered to avoid being caught between the battling animals. However, the potential tragedy was averted when members of the elephant squad intervened and managed to separate the elephants. Despite the initial panic, the situation was brought under control, and no casualties were reported. The elephants quickly retreated from the scene, leaving the public in a state of shock and fear. Elephant Attack in Bandipur Forest: Man Injured After Jumbo Attacks Him on Bandipur-Wayanad National Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Elephant Attack in Kerala

An elephant which was brought for the arat ritual at Mandarakadavu in connection with the Arattupuzha pooram, attacked a fellow elephant. pic.twitter.com/0mlgjhSM3T — The Hindu (@the_hindu) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)