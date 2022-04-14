Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter (TWTR.N) for about $41 billion, just days after rejecting a seat on the social media company's board. Twitter's shares jumped 12% in premarket trading.

Check Tweet:

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter (TWTR.N) for about $41 billion, just days after rejecting a seat on the social media company's board: Reuters (File photo) pic.twitter.com/eMJd7TVrkx — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

BREAKING: Elon Musk offers to buy all of Twitter — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 14, 2022

